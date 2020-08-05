Recipients of Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship announced

Allison Niebrugge and Cameron Withers have been named recipients of the 2020 Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship. The recipients each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Allison Niebrugge is a 2020 graduate of St. Anthony High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Cameron Withers is a 2020 graduate of Vandalia High School. He plans to attend Southern Illinois University.
The Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship is available for graduates and current seniors of Pinckneyville High School, Vandalia High School, or St. Anthony High School (Effingham). The scholarship provides assistance to students seeking health profession careers.
Dr. Thomas J. Epplin was born and raised in Pinckneyville, Illinois. He was a dentist in Vandalia, Illinois, for 25 years, where he was an active member of his parish, president of the Fayette County Health Department, and a member of various professional organizations. He was an avid supporter of St. Anthony High School in Effingham, Illinois, during the years his daughter attended. Tom was also passionate about promoting educational opportunities for students in all walks of life. This scholarship has been made possible by the generous gifts of family and friends who wish to carry on Epplin’s legacy.
The Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship is a fund with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. The Community Foundation manages more than 160 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217.342.4988 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
