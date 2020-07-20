Two Effingham County students have been awarded the Croft Brothers Scholarship.
Mikenzi Bushue is a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School. She is attending Southern Illinois University and studying English and history.
Lauryn Douthit is a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School. She is attending Missouri State University and is majoring in psychology with a minor in child and family development.
The Croft Brothers Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established by Terry Croft, a self-employed Effingham businessman who died in 2010. Croft established the Effingham County scholarship fund in honor of his late brother, Larry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.