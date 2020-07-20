Two Effingham County students have been awarded the Croft Brothers Scholarship.

Mikenzi Bushue is a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School. She is attending Southern Illinois University and studying English and history.

Lauryn Douthit is a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School. She is attending Missouri State University and is majoring in psychology with a minor in child and family development.

The Croft Brothers Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established by Terry Croft, a self-employed Effingham businessman who died in 2010. Croft established the Effingham County scholarship fund in honor of his late brother, Larry.

