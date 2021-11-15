The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wolf Creek State Park will hold the 31st Annual Lake Shelbyville Deer Hunt for People with Disabilities during the first firearm deer season on Nov. 19-21.
The hunt will be conducted in portions of recreation areas at Lake Shelbyville that are closed for the season. As a safety precaution, Lone Point and Lithia Springs campgrounds and all of Sullivan Beach, Wilborn Creek, Coon Creek and Opossum Creek recreation areas will be closed to all automobile and pedestrian traffic from 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. This temporary closing includes boat ramps located within Wilborn Creek, Coon Creek and Opossum Creek recreation areas.
Boat ramps remaining open to serve lake users during this time period are Dam West, Lone Point, Lithia Springs, Whitley Creek, Wolf Creek and Eagle Creek State parks. All primitive ramps are currently closed due to high water except for Bruce West Ramp.
For more information contact Lake Shelbyville Park Ranger Taylor Finks at 217-774-3951
Ext: 7028.
