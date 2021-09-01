Effingham County
Effingham County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2017 and prior real estate taxes.
The county will now offer for sale the real estate obtained to the public. It will offer 12 items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Effingham County Treasurer’s Office located in the Effmgham County Courthouse, 101 N. Fourth Street, Suite 202, Effingham, Illinois 62401 no later than the close of business on Sept. 24.
The sale of these lots should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the property into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them.
The required minimum bid is $815 per item. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Sept. 24. Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Effingham County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Effingham County Tax Agent’s Office. The telephone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Jasper County
Jasper County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2017 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes.
The county, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the public. They will offer approximately 10 real estate items and four mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Jasper County Treasurer’s Office located in the Jasper County Courthouse, 204 W. Washington Street, Newton, Illinois 62448 no later than the close of business on Sept. 24.
This sale will place the real estate and mobile homes into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them.
The required minimum bid on real estate is $825, and on mobile homes is $900. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Sept. 24.
Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Jasper County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Jasper County Tax Agent’s Office. The telephone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
