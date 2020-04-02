The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is closed through April 30 due to the state’s stay-at-home order. However, the library is still able to supply thousands of online books and entertainment options to the community, many of which do not need a library card.
Online book collections that need a library card feature eBooks and eAudiobooks with Libby or Cloud Library. Hoopla provides even more media options with books, movies, music and graphic novels.
Go to effinghamlibrary.org/digitalresources to learn how to download any of these apps.
Online book collections that do not currently need a library card include Tumblebooks, TeenBookCloud, RomanceBookCloud, AudioBookCloud and Abdo Digital Bookshelf, Grades PreK through 12. A full list of these resources is also available on the library’s website at www.effinghamlibrary.org/digital-content.
A list of free entertainment and educational resources that anyone can access online can be found at www.effinghamlibrary.org/no-card-needed.
Free online self-paced computer classes and courses are available through Webucator at effinghamlibrary.org/adults/webucator. These courses include all Microsoft Office Programs like Excel and Word.
Effingham city residents can still apply for a library card online and get full access to all online collections. Information and a link to the application is available at www.effinghamlibrary.org/library-card.
As a city-funded library, Effingham City residents have paid for their library card through their property taxes. Those living outside the city may apply for a nonresident library card. Library staff will respond to each application and explain next steps.
If you have questions, call and leave a message at the library 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
