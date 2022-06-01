Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship recipients announced

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has announced the 2022 recipients of the Ray, Mary, and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship. Scholarships totaling $70,000 have been awarded to 44 students from high schools in Effingham County.
Altamont High School: Jade Latta, Hayden Siebert, Ada Tappendorf
Beecher City High School: Dalaine Bell
Dieterich High School: Maggie Britton, Madilyn Brummer, Hailey Budde, Emma Meinhart, Austin Ruholl, Jaydn Pruemer, Allison Schmidt, Abigail Zerrusen
Effingham High School: Sawyer Althoff, Mattie Angel, Sarah Coffin, Kourtney Cordes, Damon Kalber, Katelyn Larsen, Tate Niebrugge, Krista Phillips, Lauren Pierson, Meredith Schaefer, Kennedy Sowell, Jarrett Swan, Britney Walls, Emily Zhao
St. Anthony High School: Tyra Bednar, Juliana Harden, Maria Poston, Macy Reitz,
Teutopolis High School: Sam Bushur, Aubrey Collins, Zoe Cremens, Isabelle Hemmen, Abigail Mette, Leo Niemerg, Molly Niemerg, Macy Swingler, Madeline Thoele, Micah McWhorter, Abby Schmidt, Jackson Vonderheide, Eve Walker, Grace Walker.
The Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship is open to all current students and alumni of high schools in Effingham County. It was established by Tim Niebrugge, the son of Ray and Mary Niebrugge of Green Creek. Ray Niebrugge inherited a tract of land from his father, John, and continued reinvesting in the farm for more than 40 years. Tim farmed the ground after his parents passed away until his own death on Sept. 22, 2006. Tim was never married and had no children. Tim gifted the farm to help Effingham County students with financial need continue their education.
The Niebrugge Farm was the first gift of farmland through the Community Foundation’s Fields of Opportunity program. Fields of Opportunity puts the Community Foundation in a unique position to receive and retain gifts of farmland and use the available income to benefit local charities that make the community a stronger and better place to live. Retaining local ownership of farmland means wealth generated stays with local tenants, circulating throughout the community.
The fund has awarded almost $450,000 in scholarships over the past 11 years. The Fields of Opportunity program will ensure that scholarship funds will continue to be made in perpetuity.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.