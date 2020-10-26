The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction along Van Buren Street (Illinois 130) adjacent to Decatur Street in Newton begins Oct. 28.
The work involves upgrades to railroad components and is expected to be complete Nov. 4. No lane closures will be necessary, but motorists should use caution in the area.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year one included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow it on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
