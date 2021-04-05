Raffle tickets are still available for Dieterich Home Giveaway. Proceeds from sales of the tickets will help fund the construction of the Dieterich Community Center.
The Dieterich Community Center will be located across the street from Dieterich Junior-Senior High School. It will include:
- Day Care — Day care space for 50 children, age newborn to preschool and four classrooms that will be compliant with all state regulations
- Gymnasium — A gymnasium with one full-size professional court and two smaller courts across, a two-lane walking track around the court, and will be functional for basketball, volleyball, pickle ball, and more.
- Community Rooms — Three rooms will be available for corporate and individual use
- Workout Facility — A workout facility that will house cardio and weight equipment, 24-hour access, and individual, family and business memberships will be available
The committee is hoping to generate between $600,000 and $700,000 through the raffle. The winner will receive their choice of a brand-new house, valued at $250,000, or $100,000 in cash.
The house is located on four-tenths of an acre in Hartke Subdivision. It will be approximately 1,700 square feet and include three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full basement and a two-car garage. It will be move-in ready with completed landscaping and within walking distance of the school.
Besides the grand prize, there are four additional prizes worth more than $5,500 total. Tickets are $100 each or six for $500 and only 7,500 tickets will be sold. They can be purchased in person at all Dieterich Bank locations, all Wright’s Furniture locations, Dieterich Village Hall or online at www.DieterichCommunityCenter.com.
The drawing is scheduled to be held May 22. If the winner chooses the cash, there will still be a house to sell.
Those interested in making a donation may do so by visiting DieterichCommunityCenter.com.
