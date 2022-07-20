The Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Show had 99 entries of quilts and items on display that included the guild mystery quilts for the past three years.
The raffle quilt, Sunday Best, was made by Patsy Wheeler of Missouri and won by Braylee Westendorf, who is the granddaughter of Rosie Hickman, a guild member. The raffle basket was won by Mary Beck of Decatur. Karen Lindley’s quilt, Hunter Star, won the Viewer’s Choice Award.
The guild thanks all members and others for their support and help.
The guild meets the fourth Thursday of the month at the Neoga Municipal Building at 6 p.m. Quilters of all levels are welcome to join.
