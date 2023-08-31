QuikTrip opens in Effingham

QuikTrip announced the opening of a new remote Travel Center in Effingham.
QT continues to expand across the country following the recent opening of its 1,000th store in Converse, Texas. The first Effingham customers were greeted on the opening day of business, Aug. 31, at 1320 N. 3rd St.
The Travel Center features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. The Travel Center has room to service 20 cars for gas and seven diesel bays for trucks.
“We are excited to introduce our QuikTrip Remote Travel Center in Effingham. We look forward to introducing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “The Travel Center allows us to not only create meaningful connections with our new local customers in Effingham, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”
QT’s remote Travel Center model was created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food.
The company offers a full-service kitchen with fresh, made-to-order snackles, as well as fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.
Effingham customers can enjoy the full line of QT snackles, including freshly-brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT’s pizza by the slice and roller grill items. The Effingham Travel Center also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and frozen treats.
Since its inception in 1958, QT has become widely known for taking care of its employees, earning national recognition, creating and nurturing career employees, and offering employee benefits. QT offers tuition reimbursement, medical insurance, 401K and advancement opportunities.
QT has donated five percent of its annual net profits to charitable organizations in the communities it serves. Among the organizations QT supports are United Way, Safe Place, local food banks, schools and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the military and first responder families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty.
QT is now in its 65th year in business and employs over 28,000 people across 17 states. Planning is underway for future locations across the country, including additional Illinois locations in Mt. Vernon and Addison.
