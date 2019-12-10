Pullen named Director of Wound Healing Center

Adam Pullen was recently named the new Director of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital Wound Healing Center.
Pullen will be overseeing St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center and supporting the center’s growth and operations. He has a dual reporting role with HSHS and Healogics Inc. St. Anthony’s Wound Healing Center is a member of Healogics’ network of over 750 centers, providing wound care and consulting services to hospitals across the United States.
Pullen most recently served as agency director at Addus Homecare in Charleston. He has a bachelor of science degree in health care administration from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
