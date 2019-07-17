Public invited to tour Midland Lofts

Midland States Bank announced the completion of Midland Lofts, MidIand’s new executive apartments in downtown Effingham.
“This building on the corner of Jefferson and Fifth Street has been a part of Midland's legacy since I883,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, Chief Executive Officer of Midland States Bank. "We are excited for its legacy to continue."
Midland Lofts will provide the Bank's out-of-town employees and business partners with short-term accommodations in Effingham. The 14 live-work furnished studios occupy Midland States Bank's former corporate headquarters on 133 W. Jefferson.
"The downtown community has grown greatly. These executive apartments showcase the Effingham we know and love, just outside our guests’ doorstep,” said Lee Harms, Director of Facilities.
The bank, whose parent company is publicly traded Midland States Bancorp, lnc., opened as the Bank of Eversman, Wood and Engbring in 1881. Two years later, the bank moved to the corner of Jefferson and Fifth Street, where it served as the headquarters until 2012.
Midland Lofts are available to tour on July 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. This Effingham County Chamber of Commerce Business After-hours is free and open to the public.
