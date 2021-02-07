A public forum on Illinois State Board of Education's proposed Compulsory Education Rule Change is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. at Christ’s Church of Effingham, located at 2511 S. Veterans Drive.
The proposed Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards would apply to teacher training programs at Illinois colleges and universities rather than K-12 school curricula. They are scheduled to come up for legislative review on Tuesday, Feb. 16, before the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, a legislative body that has oversight authority over state regulatory agencies.
Various local and area state representatives and senators have been invited to the forum.
