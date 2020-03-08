Visit Lake Land College and explore all the college offers at Laker Visit Day. The upcoming event will be Friday, March 27, in the Luther Student Center, starting at 9 a.m. and will run until noon.
The event is for potential students who are interested in learning more about Lake Land College. Prospective students will tour campus, visit a class, meet current students and talk with faculty. Parents and guardians are welcome to attend and learn more about the college during a parent session.
The event will feature informational sessions by current Lake Land College Student Ambassadors and college staff. Representatives from Admissions & Records, Financial Aid, Counseling Services, Student Life and other departments will provide information and be available to answer questions. Students will also meet with faculty members in their academic area of interest.
"Laker Visit Day is a great way for prospective students and parents to talk to faculty and staff about academic options and majors, to talk to current students about their experiences at the college and to learn about various services and opportunities we offer," Michelle Zumbahlen, coordinator for strategic student communication and initiatives, said.
On Laker Visit Day, attendees will tour campus with student ambassadors; comfortable shoes are recommended. To get to the Luther Student Center, take Entrance 1 from Route 45, make a right turn after the curve onto Podestá Drive, continue around campus and park in Lot E. Enter the lobby through the main entrance at the front of the building.
Student Ambassadors will greet guests and help with directions. In case of inclement weather on the day of the event, check the college's homepage at lakelandcollege.edu for closures.
For more information, or to register for Laker Visit Day, go to lakelandcollege.edu/visit or call 217-234-5377.
