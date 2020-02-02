The north side of Jefferson Avenue, from Merchant Street to the stop sign at Maple Street, will be under construction as a new water line is installed starting Monday, Feb. 3. B&T Construction will be doing the work.
The road will be accessible at all times. However, minor delays are possible with possible lane closures. Motorists are urged to follow the construction signs and to slow down in the construction areas. Use extreme caution when driving in this area.
This project may take three to four weeks.
Also starting Monday, Feb. 3, the City of Effingham will have three different construction crews cleaning, televising and installing liners to rehabilitate sanitary sewer mains and manholes owned by the City of Effingham.
This will be throughout the city.
The roads will be accessible at all times. However, minor delays are possible. Motorists are urged to follow the construction signs and to slow down when approaching construction crews. Use extreme caution when driving.
Northbound Banker Street between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Avenue will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, and will reopen to traffic at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Construction crews will have a crane positioned in the northbound lane to work on the roof of the former Fifth Third Bank building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Banker Street.
