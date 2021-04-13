Sarah Bush Lincoln is hosting a free, online program, Health Styles House Calls, featuring SBL Podiatrist Kimberly Eickmeier, DPM, at noon on Wednesday, April 28, to discuss foot health.
Eickmeier will discuss a variety of foot-related topics, such as foot injuries, foot problems, proper shoe fittings and more. This free interactive program is available through Zoom.
Eickmeier will also answer your questions. Email questions prior to the event to Chris Kessler, ckessler@sblhs.org or use the chat function during the event to submit your questions.
Participants who have attended similar SBL health programs, including Dine with a Doc, enjoy the personalized medical advice.
“People who attend our health awareness programs like being able to directly ask questions to a doctor. Especially during lunchtime in the comfort of their own homes,” Chris Kessler, community outreach representative, said. “People may also feel more comfortable at appointments or procedures after attending the House Calls event.”
Eickmeier has practiced medicine for nearly 30 years, focusing on joint dislocation, repetitive injuries, and rehabilitation.
“Thing as simple as a hammer toe can really impact someone’s life. I enjoy being able to help people in a wide variety of ways using my podiatry experience,” Eickmeier said.
Those who attend will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card. Go to https://bit.ly/3cUYRGz to register for the Zoom event or email Chris Kessler at ckessler@sblhs.org. Interested participants may also visit the SBL Facebook page event at https://www.facebook.com/events/2988474641477485.
Health Styles House Calls is part of an initiative by SBL to spread health awareness regarding top medical concerns, while allowing patients to remain safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. SBL will feature a different topic each month in 2021, such as joint replacement, gastrointestinal health and cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.