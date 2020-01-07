With Illinois facing a shortage of 1,800 high-quality educators in the upcoming school year and forecasted to face a shortage of 20,000 by 2025, Golden Apple is launching an initiative to address this crisis and help fill critical positions throughout the state: the Golden Apple Accelerators Program, a new teacher residency and licensure program that will expedite the preparation of highly-qualified teachers in southern, central and western Illinois.
The Accelerators program is recruiting one college senior not already in a teacher preparation program and two career changers who hold bachelor’s degrees. Thanks to the Illinois General Assembly, which approved $750,000 in funding for year one of the program in May of 2019, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who signed the bill shortly after its passage, the Accelerators program is accepting applicants until Feb. 20.
The Accelerators program will provide a one-year residency and training program, which will serve the dual purpose of providing immediate, additional teaching assistance to understaffed districts while better preparing the cohort of new teachers through significant experience in active classrooms. Golden Apple is partnering with Regional Office of Education 3, as well as Blackburn College, Eastern Illinois University and others.
Golden Apple will recruit program participants who are:
College seniors and career changers with bachelor’s degrees not in teaching but with backgrounds that will help them to teach in high-need areas, such as special education, STEM and bilingual education.
Committed to four years of teaching in southern, central or western Illinois school districts.
Program participants will receive:
- A $30,000 stipend to apply toward coursework or housing as they pursue their teaching license
- Teaching licensure within 15 months
- A one-year residency and training program in a targeted partner school district in southern, central or western Illinois
- Coursework at a partner university
- Job placement in a partner school district in southern, central or western Illinois
- Instruction from award-winning educators
- Mentoring support for the first years of teaching
Visit www.goldenapple.org/accelerators for more information and to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.