Pro Rehab Physical Therapy opens in Effingham

Pro Rehab Physical Therapy has opened its doors at 1302 Avenue of Mid-America, Suite 4, Effingham.
Pro Rehab headquarters are located in Evansville, Indiana, and they have other clinics located in southern Indiana and Kentucky.
Pro Rehab's clinic manager, John Frohning, is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Athletic Trainer, and a board-certified specialist in orthopedic physical therapy.
His practice offers several services, including trigger point dry needling, ASTYM, sports medicine, blood flow restriction training, chronic pain management – through use of pain neuroscience education and virtual realty.
Other services include pre- and post-op surgery care; vertigo; tempromandibular pain; headaches, back pain, certified hand therapy, orthopaedics, pediatric physical therapy, virtual physical therapy and more.
Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or by appointment. For more information, contact Jon Frohning, Clinic Manager and Physical Therapist, or Sharon Flowers, Care Coordinator, at 217-606-3004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.