THe annual pro-life breakfast will be held Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Teutopolis Grade School auditorium. All you can eat whole hog sausage and eggs. Free will ofering. Craft raffle. Donations welcome for craft booth. Donations of baked breads, rolls, and donuts appreciated.
Volunteers needed for set-up on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. at the auditorium and Jan. 12 at 7 a.m. Call Susan to sign up at 663-2084 or by email at ninevogt@yahoo.com
