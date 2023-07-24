Gov. J.B. Pritzker expanded the original disaster proclamation to 13 additional counties based on the severe weather, tornadoes and derecho that affected communities across the state from June 29 through July 2. The disaster proclamation now includes Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott and Vermillion counties.
This new declaration is the result of the detailed work by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) with local governments to assess the impacts of the storms on the communities in these impacted counties.
State officials have been closely coordinating with local and county agencies and providing resources to impacted communities. This new proclamation allows additional local entities increased access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in response and recovery efforts.
Taxpayers in these additional counties may also request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. They are eligible to request a waiver of penalties and interest for income, withholding, sales, specialty and excise taxes.
“Many Illinois communities suffered extensive damage due to the recent torrential rain and severe weather and I have now signed a broader proclamation to help all those affected,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “To support those impacted across the state, the expanded disaster proclamation will waive the penalties for a greater number of taxpayers who may need more time to file their state taxes.”
Taxpayers seeking waivers of penalties and interest for taxes should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR). Taxpayers should provide their full name, account number (if using a Social Security number, include only the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.
Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write “Severe Storms – Summer 2023” on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.
Property owners who may have been impacted by severe weather should contact their county Supervisor of Assessments Office if they wish to apply for reassessment due to any property damage.
Beginning June 29, several rounds of severe storms passed through Illinois producing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail, tornadoes and straight-line winds. Central Illinois experienced a derecho that brought damaging straight-line winds resulting in five confirmed tornadoes, along with wind gusts in excess of 100 miles per hour across multiple counties. The tornadoes and straight-line winds resulted in large debris fields, affecting homeowners, businesses, utilities and local governments. The storms also caused disruptions to transportation due to flash flooding and debris on the roadways.
On July 2, additional severe storms dropped eight inches of water in a short period of time in a historic rainfall total.
“County Emergency Management Agencies continue to share damage assessments with our Recovery Division from each of the affected communities,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “These damage reports allow us to verify and validate information which shows an increase in communities who were impacted by the severe weather on June 29 through July 2.”
Based on reports received by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), local resources and capabilities in the communities hit by these storms have been exhausted, and state resources are needed to recover from the effects of these severe storms.
The disaster proclamation goes into effect immediately.
