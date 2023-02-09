Premier Cooperative, an Illinois farmer-owned cooperative providing agricultural commodities and energy products, announced plans to purchase Miller Oil Company, a supplier of fuel, oils and propane centered in the Cowden area.
The two companies expect to finalize the agreement sometime later this month. Roy Miller and his entire staff will join the employee group at Premier.
“We are very excited to join Premier and believe this transaction will provide additional benefits and services to everyone involved. The additional resources we can provide together will enhance the offerings we can bring to our customers and employees. It was important to find a partner that shared our commitment to providing a very high level of service and values that are rooted in integrity and loyalty. We found that partner in Premier. My family and I are looking forward to working here for many years to come and continuing to serve the best interests of our customers and employees,” said Roy Miller, owner and manager of Miller Oil Company.
“Both companies have a similar philosophy of providing great service and value to the customers we serve, being a great place to have a career, and supporting our local communities. This is truly a win for everyone involved. We look forward to working with the Miller team,” said Garrett Bruns, Energy Manager at Premier Cooperative.
“I have known and respected the Miller family for decades. It will be a thrill and honor to work alongside them and reconnect with so many friends I have in the area. This is home for me,” said Jerry Shupe, Energy Specialist at Premier Cooperative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.