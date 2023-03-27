Prairie Cardiovascular welcomes new provider in Effingham

Prairie Cardiovascular welcomes Diana Dragnea, DMSc, PA-C, cardiology provider, to its team in Effingham. Diana is now scheduling patients at Prairie Heart Institute at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, 503 N. Maple St. in Effingham.
Diana joins Prairie Cardiovascular – Effingham’s full-time team, which includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP, FCCP, FACC; Jessica Prange, MD, a cardiologist whose subspecialties are echocardiography and nuclear cardiology; and Sheri Barnett, DNP, APRN, a nurse practitioner specializing in cardiology. The clinic also has several outreach physicians specializing in vascular medicine, vascular surgery, cardiac electrophysiology, interventional and peripheral vascular intervention and venous disease. These specialists help care for cardiology patients in Effingham.
Diana earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology at University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon. She received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies and Doctor of Medical Science from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Carbondale. Prior to joining Prairie Cardiovascular, Diana was a physician assistant in the emergency department at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
As a physician assistant in cardiology, Diana provides ongoing care to patients in both the clinic and the hospital who have heart disease or other heart conditions, orders diagnostic tests, manages medications, and educates patients on heart conditions and the best way to manage them.
