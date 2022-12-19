Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants welcomes Suresh Kumar Kulandhaisamy, MD, clinical cardiac electrophysiology, to Prairie Cardiovascular - Effingham (503 N. Maple St., Effingham) as an outreach physician.
In addition to Kulandhaisamy, Prairie Cardiovascular - Effingham has a full-time team that includes General Cardiologist Masoor Kamalesh, MD, FACP, FCCP, FACC; Jessica Prange, MD, a cardiologist whose subspecialties are echocardiography and nuclear cardiology; and Sheri Barnett, APRN (advanced practice nurse practitioner). Kulandhaisamy is one of many outreach physicians helping care for cardiology patients in Effingham.
Kulandhaisamy earned his medical degree at Coimbatore Medical College in Tamil Nadu, India. He completed internal medicine residencies at Bradford Royal Infirmary in Bradford, United Kingdom, and Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, New York. Kulandhaisamy completed a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, and a clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington. He is an American Board of Internal Medicine diplomate in internal medicine and a diplomate in cardiovascular disease.
