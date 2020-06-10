Prospective Lake Land College students will have the opportunity to discover all the college offers at the first virtual Laker Visit Day. The event will be held Tuesday, June 23, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Students will be able to connect with representatives from various academic divisions, Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Life and other student services departments. Attendees will also get the chance to hear from current Lake Land College students.
"Our Virtual Laker Visit Day is a great way for prospective students to interact with faculty and staff about academic options and majors, to talk to current students about their experiences at the college and to learn about various services and opportunities we offer," Michelle Zumbahlen, coordinator for strategic student communication and initiatives, said.
This is the chance for future Lakers to get a sense of the caring college community, as well as meet faculty, staff and students who are already part of the Laker experience.
For more information, or to register for Laker Visit Day, go to lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
