Poss. Music Works receives grant

Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development awarded a $2,000 grant to Poss. Music Works.
The $2,000 grant will provide support for the new Artist-in-Residence youth program that partners with community organizations, including schools and elderly homes, to present "youth music shows" featuring young performers, for young patrons in a family-friendly, alcohol-free environment.
"We feel strongly that arts are an important part of childhood and early adult development," said Bill Passalacqua, Director of Poss. Music Works. "As we see declining contributions for art program in the schools, we aim to fill that gap."
Poss. Music Works' mission is to bring and foster music and culture to the downstate Illinois area, with Effingham as its headquarters. Poss. Music Works presents music festivals and one-off shows featuring national and regional original music touring acts, including the Downstate Americana Series, which is co-presented by the Effingham Public Library.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support the development of young leaders. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
For more information on grant opportunities through Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, contact Maggie Meylor at 217-342-5413 or Maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org. For more information on Poss. Music Works, contact Bill Passalacqua at 512-203-4619 or billposs@yahoo.com.
