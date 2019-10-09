Poss Music Works is proud to announce its new “Artist in Residence” program. The inaugural program will feature Micahlan Boney, from South Georgia, more recently living in Nashville, TN.
Ms. Boney is an accomplished instrumentalist, award winning songwriter and a very engaging performer. At just 18 years of age, she already has lots of experience performing at festivals, theatres and other venues.
Ms. Boney will perform in four schools while she is here, leading workshops and performing for assemblies. She will play guitar, fiddle and mandolin, performing her original songs as well as favorites from the past and present. She is especially adept with looping technology with which she is able to imitate a full band on the spot, with nothing but her voice and a fiddle. Videos of this are available on her website: www.micahlanboney.com
Moccasin Creek Festival patrons will remember Ms. Boney for her excellent performance there this past June.
She will also perform at the Villas of Holly Brook on Oct. 18th, Songwriter Open Mic at Village Wine on Oct. 16th and a free public performance at Village Wine on Friday, Oct. 18th. Ms. Boney will also be Artist in Residence in Jasper County and Clay County in subsequent weeks. She will also be performing at the Wander Down Music Festival in Makanda, IL on Oct. 19th and 20th.
This program will take place each spring and fall and is funded, in part, by the County of Effingham. Poss Music Works is a 501©(3) with a mission to bring music and culture to Central and Southern Illinois.
