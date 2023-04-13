This year Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 sponsored the Poppy Poster Contest with 69 entries received from Stewardson-Strasburg School.
The first-place winners in each grade category were forwarded to the Department (State) for judging.
Winners were:
Fourth Grade — First place, Callie Holland; second place, Zachary Probst; third place, Johnny Richter
Fifth Grade — First place, Joseph Kresin; second place, Jaclyn Eldred; third place, Mason Overbeck
10th Grade — First place, McKenzie Vonderheide; second place, Grace Carroll; third place, Alaira Friese
11th Grade — First place, Estephani Cuatzozon; second place, Nathaniel Gracey; third place, Maris Daniels
12th Grade — First place, Austin Wittenberg; second place, Maddie Rincker; third place, Mary Vonderheide
Special Needs — First place, Destiny Weischeidel; second place, Dennon Stremming; third place, Jesse Schumate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.