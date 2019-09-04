The Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District will be sponsoring a Pond Management Demonstration on Monday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The demonstration will be held on the Mike Dittamore property, 559 Co. Rd. 425 E, Neoga. Directions: From Toledo go west on IL Route 121 about 7 miles to the curve County Road 500 E (Montrose Blacktop), go south on the Montrose Blacktop 500 E for 1 1/2 miles, turn west onto Co Rd 550 N, go west for about three-fourth of a mile, turn north onto Co Rd 425 E. The pond is on the north side behind Mike’s house. Signs will be posted.
District Fisheries Biologists with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be there to discuss fish pond management. They will discuss what kinds of fish to stock in your pond, how many of each kind to stock and how to control fish populations in your pond. They will explain aquatic weed control, what needs to be controlled and how to do it. If you have a pond weed you want identified, bring a sample of it with you. IDNR will also conduct a “fish shocking” to determine what kinds of fish are in the pond and make recommendations on how to correctly manage the pond.
Personnel from the Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be available to answer questions on pond construction.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information contact the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District at 217-849-2201 ext. 3.
