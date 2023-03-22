On March 14, a State Capitol committee room once again hosted lawmakers, lobbyists and concerned citizens for a spirited legislative hearing; though in this case, they were all high school students from State Sen. Jason Plummer’s, R-Edwardsville, district. The event was part of the Senator’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) program.
“If we want to empower young people to have voice in their government, then we need to engage them and get them involved now, which is what this program is designed to do,” said Plummer. “This is a chance for them to understand what the legislature does, and how to have an impact on the process.”
Plummer’s YAC program welcomes high school students from the 55th District to learn more about government through two meetings held each year. During the fall semester, students met in Vandalia to hear from lawmakers and local leaders and to propose their own ideas for new legislation. Students put forward an idea of providing five days for high school seniors to visit colleges, universities and trade schools.
On March 14, the students headed to the state Capitol in Springfield where they met with lawmakers, lobbyists and legislative staffers, then held their own mock committee hearing on the legislation they had proposed in the fall.
“I thought it was a cool way to get the youth involved in politics. We don’t really hear a lot about that at the state level, so I thought it was really cool to see the behind the scenes,” said St. Elmo High School student Laney Baldrige. “I learned a lot about the protocol, who runs the meetings, who does the votes, and who gets to talk when, so it was pretty cool.”
During the committee hearing, students took on the roles of lawmakers, lobbyists, concerned citizens and even the governor as they debated their legislation. In the end, the student lawmakers voted to advance their legislation, though the student serving as governor chose to file an amendatory veto, reducing the total number of days to two per year.
Plummer’s YAC program is open to high school students in the 55th Senate District. Interested students can ask their teachers and/or principals about taking part.
