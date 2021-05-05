State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, brought together dozens of high school students from across the 54th Senate District to participate in his annual Youth Advisory Council on April 27, a unique opportunity for area students to learn about leadership, state government and public policy.
"With the pandemic, the event looked a bit different this year, but unsurprisingly it didn't stop our students from getting involved and making the most of this event," said Plummer. "I am so pleased that we were able to find a way to provide this opportunity to engage our students, encouraging their interest in government."
Students from a dozen schools, including Beecher City High School, were among those who participated. Students were chosen based on recommendations made by area administrators and local educators.
With the Senate currently holding hearings on the topic of redistricting, Plummer chose to focus on the legislative remap process for this year's Council meeting. To help lead the discussion on the importance of redistricting and the ongoing process, Plummer invited Brian Burian, the Senior Adviser for the Senate Republican Caucus on the redistricting process, to speak to students. Plummer also spoke about his perspective on the redistricting process and his role in ongoing Senate Redistricting committees.
"The redistricting process will determine political lines and voter representation for the next decade," said Plummer. "I believe we have a duty to educate our youth on just how important the process is in giving voters a voice. This is a topic that impacts their communities, families, schools, job prospects and opportunities when they graduate."
In past years, students would have visited the Capitol to witness legislative session in person and participate in a mock Senate committee hearing. For this virtual meeting, students were asked to participate in a roundtable debate regarding redistricting.
