State Sens. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, and Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, will host an in-person regional town hall event Oct. 6 in Effingham.
“I have a record of meeting with people regularly to hear their concerns and fight for them in Springfield,” said Bailey. “Town halls are a great way to not only meet constituents face to face, but also serves to bring awareness to what is being done in Springfield. It is important to educate the great people of our districts on their rights as the Democrats continue to overreach their power. I look forward to hearing from the hardworking people in our District.”
The in-person regional town hall event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Country Haven Event Center. located at 8560 E. 1400th Ave. Attendees are asked to RSVP at https://www.ilsenategop.org/plummerrlt_baileyrlt.
Special guests at the event will be State Sens. Chapin Rose of Mahomet and Steve McClure of Springfield. Together, the lawmakers are touring the region to gather a better understanding of issues faced by communities and residents of southern Illinois.
“Lawmakers in Southern Illinois represent some of the largest geographic areas in the state, comprised of a diverse group of constituents who all have different views, perspectives and needs,” said Plummer. “We go to Springfield each year to act in the best interest of those who elected us, but we can’t do that if we don’t know the challenges they’re facing or the questions they have. These regional listening tours are about giving our constituents a platform to speak with their elected officials, hear from their lawmakers and help us give a stronger voice to the Districts we represent in the Senate.”
