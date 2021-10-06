Plastic surgeon joins HSHS Medical Group

Dean Page, MD, FACS, has joined the HSHS Medical Group medical team. Specializing in plastic surgery, Page is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Effingham, located at 900 W. Temple Ave., Building B, Suite 2500, Effingham.
As a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Page offers cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, body contouring, facial aesthetic surgery and treatment of skin cancers. He can provide surgical and non-surgical treatments to help patients look and feel their best.
“In plastic surgery, a big part of my job is to make something out of nothing, and the problem-solving aspect of that fascinates me,” Page said. “For my patients, I want to do the best I can to help them and make them better.”
Page earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Page performed a general surgery residency at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and a plastic surgery residency at University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. He completed a reconstructive microsurgery fellowship at Mark Schusterman, MD, PA, in Houston, Texas.
He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and American Board of Surgery. Page is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American Society of Breast Surgeons and American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
