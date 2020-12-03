Planters Precision, an innovative precision ag company owned by The Equity, announces its acquisition of H & H Precision, a Precision Planting and Yetter Equipment dealer located east of Gays, Illinois. H & H Precision will operate as a new location for Planters Precision.
Cy Hopper started H & H Precision as a Precision Planting dealer in January of 2006. Hopper built H & H Precision around increasing yields and profitability for his customers by helping them adopt the latest in precision farming technology and high management practices.
“Cy’s commitment to a high level of customer service makes this venture a perfect fit for Planters Precision,” said Kyle Dasenbrock, General Manager for Planters Precision.
Hopper will be leading the Gays Planters Precision location.
“We are excited about the experience and expertise Cy brings to Planters Precision.” said Bruce Vernon, The Equity’s Chief Executive Officer. “The synergies between The Equity’s Agronomy department, Planters Precision and H & H Precision will lead to increased value for not only our customers but also the current customers of H & H Precision.”
“H & H Precision is an excellent addition to Planters Precision, expanding our service area into Moultrie, Coles, Shelby and Douglas counties. We are excited to carry on the tradition of providing innovative products, service and solutions to the customers of H & H Precision and having the opportunity to offer Planters service and products to current Equity customers in the H & H Precision geography.” said Dasenbrock.
“I’m very proud of the business we have built and would not pass it to anyone who would not add value for our customers,” said Hopper, President of H & H Precision. “I’m excited about the resources and opportunity Planters Precision and The Equity can bring to our current customers. I feel Planters Precision is the best fit to take our business to the next level, and I look forward to helping Planters Precision and our customers grow into the future.”
Planters Precision’s mission is to introduce profitable precision technologies in agriculture supported by industry-leading knowledge and service. Planters Precision does this through its technicians and dealerships with Precision Planting, 360 Yield Center, Climate FieldView, Yetter, Harvest International and Martin-Till.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.