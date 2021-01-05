Planters Precision continues to build its footprint

Planters Precision, an innovative precision ag company owned by The Equity, announced its acquisition of Saddoris Precision Meter, a precision agronomy company located in Moweaqua, Illinois.
Saddoris Precision Meter will operate as a new location for Planters Precision.
“Like the technology that Planters Precision provides to its customers, ever advancing to better serve customers, Planters Precision is once again growing,” says Bruce Vernon, The Equity’s Chief Executive Officer. “Working with Saddoris Precision Meter marks Planters Precision’s second venture this month. The Equity and Planters Precision are excited about the increased value for not only our customers, but also the current customers of Saddoris Precision Meter and look forward to the experience and expertise Craig Saddoris brings to Planters Precision.”
Craig Saddoris started Saddoris Precision Meter in January 2008. Craig uncovered an opportunity to help growers in the surrounding area increase yields and profitability through emerging technologies.
“Craig’s knowledge, expertise and commitment to customer service led Planters Precision to believe adding Saddoris Precision Meter would be an excellent opportunity,” said Kyle Dasenbrock, General Manager for Planters Precision. “We feel our outstanding team of Service Technicians will add value to customers in the Saddoris Precision Meter area.”
Craig Saddoris will continue working with growers in the northwest part of the territory by leading the Moweaqua, Illinois Planters Precision location.
“I believe Planters Precision is a company that will enhance the experience for our existing and future customers.” said Saddoris, President of Saddoris Precision Meter. “I’m also excited about the resources and opportunity Planters Precision and The Equity can bring to our customers.”
