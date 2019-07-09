Pickleball contest at Hendelmeyer Park Friday

This group celebrated Fourth of July playing Pickleball at Hendelmeyer Park in Effingham. Front row, from left, are Jill Beck, Kathy Patterson, Rece Kinney, Alexa Kinney, Carla, Koerner and Belinda Uptmore; center row, from left, Keven Weber, Dick Patterson, Cheryl Boucklor, Cindy Thomas, Debbie Weber, Jean Sehy and Cheryl Jared; back row, Steve Thomas, Matt Unkraut and Steve Sehy.

A Dink and Dogs Pickleball contest will be held at Hendelmeyer Pickleball courts on Friday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Partners will be luck of the draw and players will hit for two minutes. All good hits will be counted but the count will start over if players miss or have an illegal hit. Players with the most hits will be declared the winners. Players may play regular matches before and after the Dink and Dogs contest.

Participants are asked to bring a finger food to share, drink, table service and a lawn chair. Hot dogs and condiments will be furnished.

All Pickleball players and spouses are welcome to participate. Anyone wishing to learn the game of Pickleball is welcome to watch or learn the game. Equipment will be furnished. The game is a combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis.

Anyone wishing to play or learn the game is invited to play every morning at 8 a.m. The courts are also available for open play Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5:30 p.m. There is no fee and equipment is furnished.

For more information call Ardel Huntington at 217-343-2810 or the Effingham Park District.

