Pickleball contest at Hendelmeyer Park Friday

A Dink and Dogs Pickleball contest will be held at Hendelmeyer Pickleball courts on Friday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m.
Partners will be luck of the draw and players will hit for two minutes. All good hits will be counted but the count will start over if players miss or have an illegal hit. Players with the most hits will be declared the winners. Players may play regular matches before and after the Dink and Dogs contest.
Participants are asked to bring a finger food to share, drink, table service and a lawn chair. Hot dogs and condiments will be furnished.
All Pickleball players and spouses are welcome to participate. Anyone wishing to learn the game of Pickleball is welcome to watch or learn the game. Equipment will be furnished. The game is a combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis.
Anyone wishing to play or learn the game is invited to play every morning at 8 a.m. The courts are also available for open play Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5:30 p.m. There is no fee and equipment is furnished.
For more information call Ardel Huntington at 217-343-2810 or the Effingham Park District.
