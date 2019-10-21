Physician announces candidacy for US Congress

Dr. Charles Ellington, Republican from Camargo, has announced his candidacy for US Congress. He is seeking the Republican nomination for the Illinois 15th Congressional House District. The seat is currently held by John Shimkus, who recently announced his retirement.
Ellington strongly supports President Trump’s vision to make America Great Again, and believes each congressional district, and each American, can bring their own unique perspective on how to make that vision a reality on the ground and in our day-to-day lives.
As a practicing family physician, licensed attorney, health policy expert and assistant professor of Family and Community Medicine, Ellington has extensive experience with the health care system and public policy as a whole. His background and knowledge makes him uniquely suited to serve in the US House of Representatives. Since the House of Representatives controls the purse of the country, Ellington believes the American people have a right to know about their representative’s finances and where those finances come from. Consequently, he will be releasing his tax returns and encourages all those running for this office to do the same.
Ellington’s rural roots run deep. He was born in Tuscola to working-class parents who instilled in him a strong faith in God, a deep love for America, and the conviction that with hard work and determination the opportunities this country provides are almost limitless. He developed the strong conviction that all life is valuable, even the unborn, and that the Second Amendment guarantees responsible gun ownership. He is a proud member of the NRA. He learned at a young age that conservative principles are a powerful tool to empower individuals, elevate communities, and create greater opportunities for everyone. As a proud husband to his wife, Anita, and loving father to his two sons, Gunner 15, and Jericho 12, he strives every day to pass those values on to his children.
Ellington loves the outdoors and enjoys taking his family camping, hiking, kayaking, and taking his boys target shooting whenever he can.
As a rural family physician practicing in Arthur, Ellington works daily to improve the health and lives of his community. He said he not only sees the challenges his patients face every day, but opportunities to make their lives better.
