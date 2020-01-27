Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Shayna Phillips was named second runner-up at the Illinois County Fair Queen pageant during the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs convention in Springfield Jan. 16-19.
Fair board members attending the pageant and banquet were George Soltwedel, Michelle Loy, Dean Wetherell, Emilie Wall, Teri Schaefer, Jennifer Hecht, Phil Hartke, pageant director Shellie Beckman, Danielle Alwardt and Wendell Alwardt.
Local teens sang in the State Talent Competition.
Effingham County junior talent winner, Lanie Tedrick, presented a vocal solo. She is the daughter of Nikki and Chris Tedrick. Sidney Webster competed in the senior division with a vocal solo accompanied by her dad on guitar. Her parents are Shannon and Phil Webster.
