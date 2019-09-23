On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the contractor will begin removing pavement on Jefferson Avenue in Effingham between the CN Railroad crossing and Banker Street, including the Front Street intersection. The removal on Front Street will extend approximately 15 feet North and South of the existing crosswalks.
Front Street between Washington Avenue and St. Anthony will remain open.
Sidewalks will remain open utilizing temporary ramps and crosswalks.
Greg Koester is the City’s Project Manager. If there are any questions, you may contact him by phone or text at 217- 821-7731 or email at gkoester@effinghamil.com
