The 98th annual Percival family reunion was held July 14 at the Watson United Methodist Church, Watson.
Fried chicken, ham, green beans, corn and mashed potatoes and gravy were catered. Desserts and side salads were provided by Percival family members. Table service and drinks were put together by Fred and Tonna Percival.
Individuals were recognized in various categories for those in attendance, including Marilyn Draves, 86, for oldest in attendance; Bill and Doris Percival for the longest married, 61 years; Marilyn Draves for the most grandchildren, 52; Cash Cremeens, first grandchild of Kelly and Loretta Davis, for youngest boy, 8 weeks old; Katie Percival for youngest girl, 6 years old; and Roger and Dee Ann Fisher for furthest distance traveled, 1,220 miles from Brownsville, Texas.
There were 42 in attendance. Those present included Marilyn Draves, Margie Zimdars, Kevin Davis and Kelly and Loretta Davis of Dieterich; Tim, Courtney, Kylee, Khloe and Crawford Davis of Louisville; Bill and Doris Percival, Dorothy Stirrett, Janet Martins and Sandra Stevenson of Effingham; Fred and Tonna Percival, Charlie, Jess, William, Katie and Jacob Percival, Sheila Percival and Myra Ann Wilbur of Watson; Roy Bailey and Steve and Cathy White of Mason and Marie Sinkler and Blake, Amy, Graham, Leah and Mattie Kasey of Windsor.
Those from farther away included Coral, Mackenzie and Christian Kimble of Edwardsville; Melissa and Cash Cremeens of Lincoln; Kent Davis of Peoria; Fred Stirrett of St. Charles, Missouri, and Roger and Dee Ann Fisher of Brownsville, Texas.
The next reunion will tentatively be held July 12, 2020, at the Watson United Methodist Church.
