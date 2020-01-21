The Peoples State Bank of Newton welcomed Sean Nettleton and Frank Dhom to its team.
Sean will primarily manage the Crop Insurance Division of Peoples State Bank. He received his bachelor's degree in Plant and Soil Sciences, as well as a master's in Plant, Soil and Ag Systems from Southern Illinois University. As an agronomist, he previously served 37 different counties in southern Illinois.
“Sean provides a unique skill set with his technical knowledge of seed varieties, chemical and fertilizer applications, and precision farming,” said Stacy Moore, Peoples State Bank President. “In this way, he will also be an excellent resource to our loan customers.”
Regarding Agriculture-based lending, Frank Dhom brings 11-plus years of experience to Peoples State Bank as ag/commerical lender. Frank’s background of financial roles within the agricultural industry gave him a running start with Peoples State Bank when he joined the team earlier this year. Frank has a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master’s degree in Accounting and Financial Management from Keller Graduate School of Management. He also participates actively in the ag field as a member of the Jasper County Fair Board, Jasper County 4-H Auction Committee, Jasper County Farm Bureau and IPPA Allied Industry Member.
