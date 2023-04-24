The annual stockholder meeting at Peoples State Bank was April 10 in the lobby of the main bank. Stockholders from as far away as North Carolina attended for a recap of the bank’s activities over the year, as well as to wish Ed Webb a happy retirement from the board of directors.
A Newton native and Murray State graduate, Webb served as a director on the bank board for 21 years. He was a co-owner of the NAPA Auto Parts Store in Newton from 1974 to 2011 and is a partner in Litchfield & Webb Investments, LLC. He also serves on the board of trustees at the Quail Creek Country Club in Robinson.
“Ed has been a tireless supporter of the bank and our employees during his tenure as a bank director and has supported the Newton community his entire career,” said Stacy Moore, President/CEO. “He was a director who was always prepared, engaged, and made countless contributions to this organization. Beyond all of that, Ed has become a great friend and will be missed by everyone here.”
Subsequent to Webb’s retirement, Dr. Adam Wolf, optometrist and owner of Wolf Eye Care Inc., was elected to succeed Webb on the bank board. Wolf follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, the late Howard Wolf, who served on the Board for more than 20 years, from the late 1960s until his retirement in 1989.
“Adam brings a wealth of experience and community enthusiasm to our board of directors,” said Moore. “He will be a great director, representing our community and shareholder interests, and we are excited for him to get started!”
