Peoples State Bank honors four retirees

In January, Peoples State Bank honored four retiring staff members.
“Each of these four people were an integral part of our operations at Newton and we thought it was fitting to honor them together,” said Stacy Moore, President of Peoples State Bank.
Brenda Ebbert and Carolyn Kibler, both full-time tellers, worked 48 years with Peoples State Bank. Carolyn joined the bank during high school, working Saturdays until graduation. Brenda had become known for good-hearted ribbing with several of her “usual” customers. Karen Long, Internal Auditor, was with Peoples State Bank 39 years kept operations running smoothly. Brian Bohnhoff, Agricultural Lender, was with the bank 36 years. Brian built relationships with several Jasper County farm families throughout his career.
“Tenures such as these with one employer are not common in today’s society and speak to each of these individuals and their loyalty to their customers, the Newton community and Peoples State Bank,” Stacy said.
A luncheon was organized by bank staff to honor the retirees.
