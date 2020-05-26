Through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, the Peoples State Bank of Newton has set aside a total of $20,000 to award to various organizations serving the needs of their eight communities during COVID-19.
“We are truly a community bank and without our communities we would not exist. There are so many organizations that are in need right now. We feel fortunate to be able to help with these grants and will continue to support our communities in every way we can,” said Stacy Moore, Peoples State Bank President.
The following recipients are:
Senior citizens centers in Newton, Sumner, Bridgeport, Lawrenceville, Bond and Fayette counties
Food pantries and kids meals, including Scott Avenue Christian Church in Newton, Sign of the Kingdom in Sumner, First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport, Sign of the Kingdom in Lawrenceville, Salem Ministerial Alliance, Bond County Food Pantry, Blessings in a Backpack in Newton, Fish and Loaves in Lawrence County, YMCA Hungry Hearts in Salem, Feed the Community in Vandalia, Bond County Backpacks
Health departments in Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, Fayette and Bond counties
Jasper County COVID-19 relief to citizens
Honey Do Ministries in Jasper County
Lawrence County Kids Shopping Day
