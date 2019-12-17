A peaceful demonstration is planned at 4 p.m. at the northeast corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Avenue in Effingham supporting the impeachment and removal of President Donald J. Trump from office.

On Wednesday, the House is scheduled to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. According to the Associated Press, it is only the third time in U.S. History the House will vote to impeach the president.

Organizers say the demonstration should last about an hour.

