The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the closure of Sainte Marie Road (East 600th Avenue) between Illinois 130 and North 1500th Street, west of Sainte Marie in Jasper County, for a pavement replacement project of just over a half mile that will begin Monday, Aug. 14. The project is expected to be completed in early September.
Only local traffic will be allowed on Sainte Marie Road between Illinois 130 and N 1500 Street during the closure. Motorists will need to use an alternate route and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on X at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAround Illinois.com.
