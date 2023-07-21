The Workforce and Education Team of Effingham County’s Community Mapping initiative — PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) — is hosting the Benchworx mobile education program on Sunday, July 30 at the Effingham County Fair.
Benchworx introduces learning, problem solving and creativity to children in Kindergarten through 8th grade through completion of a woodworking project.
Kids will get to sand, saw, drill and hammer to make a small wood item.
Each child will spend approximately 30 minutes completing their project.
The program is free to participants thanks to the sponsorship of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. The trailer will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children in Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Parents will be required to sign a waiver in order for their child to participate in the trailer.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m.
