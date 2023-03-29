PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) is working with Deano Tull, local skateboarder and organizer of the Ham City Jam skateboard competition, to support his efforts to rejuvenate the skatepark.
Always Hard Concrete out of St. Louis is gearing up to renovate the skatepark at Hendelmeyer Park in Effingham starting in late April.
The new skatepark will be made of concrete and built to high standards to host events and provide an elevated experience for all who utilize it. The rejuvenation will include many different-sized quarter-pipe ramps, several rails and ledges for all levels, a China Bank with a ledge, a round bank, a 3-foot-tall taco and more.
The existing skatepark is made of metal and still functional. Tull is working with Pana to donate two ramps to help with their new skate park and is in contact with Taylorville as they are also working on building a skate park. The hope is to not let the materials go to waste and help surrounding towns provide opportunities to their youth and community as a whole.
The new skate park is expected be ready in time for this year’s Ham City Jam starting Saturday, July 22.
To learn more about the skatepark or Ham City Jam or to donate, contact Tull at 217-994-3719 or Dcredbull@hotmail.com. More information also is available at https://effinghamparkdistrict.org/about-us/capital-projects/skate-park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.