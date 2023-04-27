PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) will host a Community Breakfast at the Effingham High School Cafetorium on Thursday, May 25. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. The breakfast and program begin at 7 a.m. followed by networking opportunities at 8:15 a.m.
The breakfast is being held to raise awareness about PAVE, recruit volunteers, and inform patrons about the meaningful work that is continuously going on throughout Effingham County.
In addition, a guest speaker, Teresa McCloy, will talk about her story, community and time management. McCloy created the REALIFE Process for herself as a recovering workaholic and Type 3 on the Enneagram, to slow down and truly do what matters. Along the way, she’s developed a Modern Day Rule of Life that allows her to “breathe deep” her passion for connection, equipping coaches and consultants, and noticing the extraordinary among ordinary moments.
This event is not possible without monetary contributions from community partners. Contact Brittany Sunderman at 217-342-4147 or effcopave@gmail.com to sign up as a sponsor.
Through PAVE, volunteers are working toward a 20-year vision of making Effingham County the best place to live, work and thrive through five Action Teams: Parks & Recreation, Housing, Workforce & Education, Childcare, and Festivals & Events. Proceeds from the event will go to PAVE Action Teams’ initiatives.
