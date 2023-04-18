PAVE is partnering with Enduring Freedom Ministries to host an "Interview Clothing Drive."
Effingham County is looking for workers, and residents are looking for jobs. PAVE and Enduring Freedom Ministries are hoping to connect job seekers to the resources they need such as an interview outfit.
From May 20 to June 8, local area businesses will be collecting new or gently used interview-appropriate and business-casual attire for job seekers of all ages. They will be accepting blazers, suits, dresses, slacks, dress skirts, business casual footwear, button-up shirts, blouses, ties and belts. All clothing must be clean and hangers are encouraged.
Clothing can be dropped off at any of the following locations during their hours of operation: Effingham County Chamber, Brown’s Drug Store, Effingham Public Library, Enduring Freedom Ministries and Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota.
To kick off the clothing drive, Enduring Freedom will be in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby with a mobile food pantry on Saturday, May 20. There will be free food to anyone who attends. The mobile food pantry will be opening at 10 a.m. and closing around noon or while food lasts. There will be a donation tub for all interview-appropriate attire near the mobile food pantry.
The Interview Clothing Drive will come to a close the night of June 8 during Enduring Freedom’s “Sip for a Cause” at Tuscan Hills Winery from 6 to 8 p.m. This will be the last chance to donate clothing that will then be used for a "Dress for Success" event on July 29. Volunteers will be needed to produce this event. More information to follow.
Questions regarding the Interview Clothing Drive or volunteering for the Dress for Success event may be directed to Brittany Sunderman at effcopave@gmail.com.
