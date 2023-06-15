Paula Westendorf wins Women in Print Excellence Award

Kingery Printing Company announced Paula Westendorf as the recipient of the Women in Print Excellence Award for the State of Illinois.
Paula received her award June 7 at the Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) Graphics Excellence Awards Banquet in Hoffman Estates. In attendance were husband Dave Westendorf, along with eight other members of the Kingery Printing team. Kingery Printing also received five Best in Category Awards and three Best of Division Awards.
The Women in Print Excellence Award supports GLGA’s ongoing quest to recognize the contributions of women in the Midwest print, graphic arts, finishing and print packaging community, as well as those women who support the print industry in a vendor or supplier capacity. Any woman working directly in print or in a vendor role supporting print who was in good standing with her company in Illinois, Indiana or Wisconsin was eligible to be nominated. The nominations were reviewed by a panel of female print professionals outside of the Midwest, who selected one recipient per state.
Some of the selection criteria for the Women in Print Excellence Award include a passion for print, experience in a print organization, community advocacy and mentoring.
Westendorf, a Teutopolis native, has been with Kingery Printing for over 35 years. She began in its Finishing Department in 1984. Her career took her through various positions in the Planning and Imposition Department to her current role as Planning and Imposition Supervisor. Paula oversees contract review, planning and imposition teams. Paula impacts every job traveling through Kingery Printing plants. Her extensive knowledge of the company's pre-press standards, presses, binders, finishing equipment and paper inventory make her uniquely qualified to handle these daunting tasks.
In addition to Paula’s leadership at KPC, she also serves her community and church. She has served in leadership positions for the Ladies Sodality and the church picnic board at St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. She freely gives her time and energy to the Teutopolis Post Prom and other youth events in the community.
Paula still resides in her hometown of Teutopolis, where she and husband raised their two children, Jason and Brooke.
